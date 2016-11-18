Seven-up King’s Lynn Pelicans set for Sudbury top-table clash after Ipswich win

Pelicans Men 7

Ipswich & East

Suffolk 2nd XI 0

Pelicans made it five wins in a row to move up to second place in Division 2N on Saturday.

However it could have been different as the visitors had the best chance in the opening minutes from a penalty corner – a goalbound shot beat Craig Green in goal but defender Sam Major was behind him on the line to clear.

From this moment on it was all Pelicans and once again they played some superb hockey and scored some fantastic goals.

Henry Frost carried on his fine form in front of goal scoring the first two to take his tally to a very impressive six goals in just three games.

His first was a well struck shot from the top of the circle and his second put on a plate for him at the back post after captain Gav Johnstone squared the ball to him.

Pelicans made it 3-0 before half-time following a fine move.

This involved Seth Walpole, Ed Brown and Josh Widdowson who found Ian Simmons in the circle and whose well-struck shot left the Suffolk goalkeeper with no chance.

The second half was once again dominated by the home side and saw them notch four more goals but it was perhaps the build-up play going forward that impressed coach Sean Kerry the most.

Will Sheerin especially looked dangerous from left back and was often the main man to start things moving forward.

Stuart Olley, Olly Batterham and Iain Page all looked assured in the middle of the defence, and Page scored for the second game in a row with another fine strike from a penalty corner which dipped just below the backboard.

Collingwood-Smith then scored for the second game in a row after good work from that man Sheerin.

Johnstone, who celebrated his 30th birthday, then got himself on the scoresheet from another short corner which he managed to place in the bottom corner before the scoring was finished thanks to Otto Esse who hit a wonderful strike following a fine flowing move from back to front.

Pelicans could have had more but a pleasing thing was another clean sheet for Green and his defence.

Next weekend sees Pelicans’ unbeaten run face its biggest test when they go up against top of the table Sudbury.

A victory would see them leapfrog their opponents at the top of the league.

4way Refrigeration Limited MoM: Will Sheerin.