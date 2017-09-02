Sharp inspires champions Downham

Norfolk Alliance

Premier Division

Downham Town beat

Horsford by four runs

Downham hosted Horsford A on Saturday having already won the league title, but knew that a win would see their opponents relegated to Division One of the Norfolk Alliance.

Batting first, Downham made a solid start reaching 46 for 0, but the wicket of Ian Harrison for 15 started a collapse which saw the score soon become 76 for 6.

Only Harrison Gregory was able to withstand and his patient 42 held the innings together whilst others came and went.

Gregory eventually found a partner in Chris Sharp, who stuck with him until he was dismissed.

At that point, Sharp and last man Rob King took the attack to the Horsford bowlers.

The two played shots way above their batting status to take the score to 184 with a brilliant partnership of 59.

King was eventually out off the final ball but had given his team a chance of defending a respectable total.

Horsford came out to bat like they wanted to finish it in 20 overs and after two 4s from the opening two deliveries, opener Perry Warnes was out on the third ball as Gregory picked up the wicket.

That set the tone as runs were scored but wickets fell regularly, Addam Todd taking 3 for 42.

With news coming in that Fakenham had lost, Horsford knew that if they could scrape the win they would pull off a great escape from relegation.

It wasn’t to be however as Chris Sharp, the hero again, took three late wickets to bowl Horsford out four runs short of their target.

The victory saw Downham extend their winning run to seven games to end their title-winning season in style.

Shire Foods MoM: Chris Sharp.

l In Level One of the Norfolk Cricket League, Sandringham won at St Andrews thanks to Ben Melton’s 5 for 14 and Steve Dobin’s 52 not out and the league now awaits confirmation of their entry into the Norfolk Alliance.

Elsewhere, Felthorpe chased down 211 at Castle Rising to win by seven wickets, while relegated Castle Acre conceded to Happisburgh.

Beetley’s relegation was confirmed after Gooderstone got their necessary bonus points in their loss to East Harling.

Sandringham A won in Three West to confirm their promotion with Richard Hirst top-scoring with 61 not out.

In the showdown in Four North West, Castle Rising A took the spoils to move up to Level Three.