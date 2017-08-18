Sharp lives up to his name as Downham close in on title

Norfolk Alliance

Premier Division

Downham Town make the short trip to arch rivals North Runcton tomorrow knowing that a victory would seal the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division title.

With Cromer losing for the second week in a row, North Runcton are now the only team who can catch Town at the top of the league standings.

A result in the opposite favour would see North Runcton keep the race alive until the final day.

On Saturday, Chris Sharp starred in a seven-wicket win for Downham, to leave them requiring just eight points from their final two games.

The club hosted Brooke at the Memorial Field, looking to extend their recent winning sequence.

Downham bowled first having won the toss, but made a slow start as Rob Panter (59) looked comfortable with the bat for Brooke. Joss Stuart took the first wicket, one of two for him, however Brooke continued to cruise along at four-runs-an-over.

That changed an over after drinks when Chris Sharp snuck one through the defences of Panter to haul Downham back into the game.

Sharp continued to look threatening in what was arguably one of the best spells of bowling in a Downham shirt this season.

He took the wickets of both danger men Chirimuuta and Collinge in the same over and removed the Brooke captain to finish with 4 for 31 from his ten overs.

Dom Corbett wrapped up the tail again for Downham to see Brooke finish on 191 all out.

After tea, it was all fairly comfortable for Downham after the early loss of Alex Stuart.

Both Harrison’s, Gregory and Ian scored freely, putting on 90 for the second wicket.

When Gregory was dismissed for 33, it saw skipper Pat Yates join Harrison at the crease.

The pair whittled down the target run by run, punishing the bad balls which came at fairly regular intervals.

Harrison eventually fell for a well-made 63 in what is turning out to be one of his very best season’s at this level.

It was left to Yates (46 not out) and Tom Tansley (12 not out) to finish the game off and collect the extra bonus point.

Shire Foods MoM: Chris Sharp.