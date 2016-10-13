Shaun shines on King’s Lynn Super League debut

King’s Lynn teams entertained Thorpe in the Norfolk Super League Darts on Sunday at the Royal British Legion.

It was a brighter game for the men, who finally lost 3-4 in the final game, whilst the ladies continued their progress, drawing 2-2.

Winners for the men were Andrew Perez (16.93), MoM on debut Shaun Futter (20.93) and Andrew Belton (18.30).

Winners for the ladies were LoM June Townsend (12.12) and Emily Houseman (11.61).

Next Sunday the teams are away to Walcott, transport will leave RBL at 4.30pm.