Shouldham race winner Lorena smashes Ryston Runners best time

Sunday saw the opening event of the 2016-17 Ryston Runners Cross Country Grand Prix Series, ‘under new management’.

The organisers for the previous 20 years, Martin and Marlene Simmonds, were still much in evidence and hands-on helping.

The start of the Ryston Runners Cross Country Grand Prix season.

Lorena Latisaite realised that, in winning the Senior Women’s race, she had broken 20 minutes for the 5K course for the first time, smashing her best time by 40 seconds.

Latisaite was one of four category winners from the home club, with the other honours going to Nic Bensley and Nicky Roger in the M and W 45 age groups, and the ever-improving Tony Savage in the M50s.

Other Ryston members to take home one of the new style awards chosen for this series were Callum Stanforth and Robert Simmonds, 2nd and 3rd SM, Jenny Balmer, 2nd SW, Susan Matthews, 2nd W35, Stewart Robins 3rd M45, Geraldine Jordan, 2nd W50, and Liz Blakie, 2nd W55.

Other Ryston 5K results – SM: 4 Daniel Guppy, 5 Andrew Simmonds, 6 Gareth Hunt, 7 Paul Kearney, 11 Michael Howlett, 13 Adam Howard. W35: 5 Anna Seaman, 6 Hayley Hawes. M40: 4 Darren Easter, 5 Jonathan Hawes, 10 Mark Doughty. W40: 9 Claire Emery. M45: 4 Will Honeybone, 9 Miles Thomas, 13 Paul Carter, 15 Andrew McNamara.

M50: 5 David Marston, 6 Jeremy Navrady, 8 David Lane, 11 Andy Smith *, 12 Simon Tarling. W50: 4 Linda Marshall, 6 Wendy Fisher, 10 Sue Smith **. M55: 4 Carl Manning. M60: 7 Peter Duhig. Notes: * Also organised the event. **is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer and still supporting all Ryston events and parkrun; marshalling if she is not able to take part.

l Three Counties Club Shouldham Cross Country 5K times: Colin Apps – 21:22, Colin Simpson – 21:42, James Rhodes – 22:07 (PB), Steph Clarke – 29:37 (PB), Sandra Rhodes – 31:18 (PB).

l In Amsterdam, a small group of Ryston Runners were enjoying a weekend excursion of an autumn marathon. The fastest finisher of the group, after a long absence from both club and competition, was Ian Barrett with a time of 3:07.

Shaun Mann and Phil Twite finished closely in 3:13 and 3:14 respectively, while Lesley Robins and Mel Reed , who had done some pre-race training together, clocked 3:30 and 3:38. Karen Smith, Emma Thompson, and Martin Ive ran together to finish in 4:21.

Malcolm Tuff, being cautious to avoid injury as he has been selected to represent England in the Masters Home International Cross Country Match in November, opted for the half marathon distance, completing it in 1:23.