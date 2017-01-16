Six-shooters King’s Lynn leapfrog Soham and go top

In a battle between two unbeaten sides, King’s Lynn RHC travelled to Soham for their first Premier League roller hockey game since the turn of the year and triumphed 6-1.

The game started in a nervy manner for Lynn and they didn’t make use of their possession, giving away the ball in silly situations throughout the early stages of the game.

Despite this it was the away side that were first on the score sheet, Michael Carter finding the net after a mistake from the Soham defence.

It wasn’t long before Carter had his second of the game. This time a clever piece of individual play saw him skip past the defender and neatly tuck away the finish into the top corner of the net.

Soham began to lose their discipline and Lynn’s third goal came from the penalty spot through Josh Taylor after a Soham player committed a foul off of the ball.

Now settled into the game, Lynn were dominant and soon find the net for the fourth time, Jack Tucker tipping the ball past the watching goalkeeper at the far post. A Soham player had a moment of madness and was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

Into the second half and Soham began with only three players following the red card. It took Lynn all of 30 seconds to find the net and Carter once again popped up to clinch his third goal of the match.

Lynn frustrated Soham into making silly fouls that soon accumulated to a direct free hit for reaching 10 team fouls. Jamie Griffin, who was later voted man of the match, stepped up confidently and delivered a moment of brilliance to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Lynn conceded a goal from slack defending but played the game out in a manner typical of a side who were full of confidence and saw them take a comfortable away success.

Lynn have now leapfrogged Soham into top spot and lead by a single point with two games in hand.

A massive thank you must go to those supporters who made the effort to travel.

Thanks to sponsors ‘Samueljacks T-shirt Shop’ and ‘Carter Engineering Supplies’ for their continued support.

Team: Will Martin (GK), Matt Baker, Ryan Barnes, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Sergio Hutson, Sam Kay, Josh Taylor (c) and Jack Tucker.

Man of the match: Jamie Griffin.

Coaches: Chris Kay and Michael Baker.