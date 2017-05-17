Skipper and Robinson get North Runcton off the mark at Acle

Cecil Amey Opticians

Norfolk Cricket Alliance

Premier Division

An opening stand of 86 between Mark Skipper and Dean Robinson got North Runcton on the way to a six-wicket victory at Acle.

Benjamin Coote had earlier taken 4-27 in 10 overs to head a tight away bowling display on Saturday as the visitors clinically picked up their first win of the season.

Scores: Acle 159-7 (50 overs; Benjamin Coote 4-27) 4pts lost to North Runcton 161-4 (37.4; Mark Skipper 33, Dean Robinson 54, Michael Crisp not out 37) 21pts by 6 wickets.

Downham visited Old Buckenham, won the toss and put Old Buck into bat.

Downham started well with openers Addam Todd and Rob Hooton keeping it tight the latter only going for nine runs off his seven overs, a great effort from the teenager in his first team seasonal debut.

Old Buck reached just 65 for 2 at the halfway point.

The impetus was put into the innings by J. Heaney who hit a quick-fire 38.

Downham continued to take wickets, Todd finishing with three and Chris Sharp deservedly picking up two.

The innings finished with a run out, leaving Downham a target of 194 to chase on a good pitch.

Downham got off to a reasonable start, Ian Harrison making 40 with some glorious shots off the back foot.

At the other end, however, wickets fell at regular intervals with Glen Meredith’s pace making the difference. Downham found Old Buck’s spinners particularly difficult to score off and this was really the telling battle in the game.

Although Todd played a brilliant knock of 66 not out holding the innings together, he was unable to do enough to reach the target as Downham fell 20 runs short.

Shire Foods Group MoM – Addam Todd.

Other scores, Premier Division

Cromer 221-5 (29.2; Keegan Monahan-Fairlie 1-14) 22pts beat Fakenham 220-7 (50; David Coyle 49, Peter Matthews 30, Paul Dunger not out 36) 6pts by 5 wickets.

Division One

Swardeston 2nd XI 331-4 (48.5; Otto Esse 3-64) 24pts beat Stow 330-9 (50; Keith Thomson 78, William Denny 66, Thomas Davey 49) 7pts by 6 wickets.

Division Two

Beccles Town 238-6 (45; Jack Coggles 8-0-52-4) 25pts beat Swaffham 140 all out (30.4; Alec Payne 52) 5pts by 98 runs.

Downham Town 2nd XI 144 all out (34; Thomas Brand 47) 7pts lost to Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers 181 all out (45; Sam Sharp 2-32) 24pts by 37 runs.

Division Three

Fakenham 2nd XI 267-7 (45; Harry Bammant 189- 28 fours, 2 sixes) 25pts beat Winterton 261 all out (43; Tom White 4-29) 8pts by 6 runs.

North Runcton 2nd XI 86 all out (32.2; Darryn Faivelowitz 30) lost to Acle 2nds 87-0 (19.1) 25pts by 10 wickets.

Division Four

Bircham 316-5 (45; Will Pillinger 121 not out, Carlos Greeves 49) 24pts beat Beccles Town 2nds 278-8 (45; Shaun Fisher 3-23) 7pts by 38 runs.

Stow 2nd XI 183 all out (36.5; Mike Broad 32, Matthew Blowers 26, Samuel Morgan 39) 7pts lost to Garboldisham 2nds 242-6 (45; Samuel Morgan 2-35) 25pts by 59 runs.

Division Five

Hockwold 351-6 (45; Ant Ruddick 63, Simon Groom 68, Roy Bland 76*, Euan Gilmour 93) 24pts beat Swardeston CEYMS 132-9 (45; David Spencer 9-6-6-3) 5pts by 219 runs.

Snettisham 93-4 (21.5; Ryan Twiddy 20, Aaron Herbert no 19, Mark Utteridge no 19) 23pts beat Mattishall 2nds 90 all out (24.5; Damien Twiddy 4-20) 2pts by 6 wickets.

Division Six

Denver 169-5 (29.5; Paul Morton 37, James Harper 83) 22pts beat Dereham 2nds 168-8 (45; Chris Rolfe 3-17) 5pts by 5 wickets.

James Harper’s 83 included a 24-ball 50 for victors Denver.