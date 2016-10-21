Skoyles and Sampson hunt for Driver of Year title at King’s Lynn

The Shootout for the BriSCA Formula One Stock Car National Points Championship crown reaches its penultimate round at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow (5.30pm), with a large entry of the sport’s biggest stars set to do battle.

Also in action on a big night of stock car racing are Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars and the stars of the future in National Ministox.

Norfolk’s top BriSCA F1 pilot Mat Newson (Norwich) would have been aiming for better than his current eighth place in the Shootout standings, considering his second position in the season-long points chart, and will be hoping that home shale allows him to make some headway.

The Shootout is currently led by Leicestershire’s Nigel Green. However, the legendary Rob Speak (Manchester) – set to make his last ever appearance at the track before embarking on a new career as a promoter – is breathing down his neck, just five points behind.

Other leading contenders include Yorkshire-based World Champion Frankie Wainman Jr, current silver roof holder Dan Johnson (Nottinghamshire) and former champion Tom Harris (Oxfordshire).

The Driver of the Year title is on the line for the Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars, with Great Yarmouth racer Michael Allard starting on pole position.

Lynn duo Willie Skoyles Jr (who is the defending 2L Stock Car “Driver of the Year”) and Lee Sampson, the European and National Champions respectively, are certain to be in the hunt.

The meeting will also decide the destiny of the track championship, currently led by seven-time champion David Aldous (Diss), with Simon Welton (Norwich) and Allard also in contention.

National Ministox make their first appearance at the track in several months with a much improved entry of under-16-year-olds.

It is headed by Hertfordshire-based National Champion Charlie Guinchard. Several drivers, including Finn Sargent, make the relatively short trip from Lincolnshire, while Cambridgeshire’s Charlie Sworder is also a frontrunner.

PICTURE: Willie Skoyles Jnr following his success in the 2L Stock Car Driver of the Year Final last year