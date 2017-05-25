Smith forges ‘five-for’ as Sandringham defend 56 versus Felthorpe

In the Norfolk Cricket League Level 1, Sandringham were shot out for 56 by Felthorpe, Jordan Coldham picking up 4-16, but Felthorpe were blown away for 40, as Chris Smith picked up 5-9 in eight overs.

Overstrand made it 20 home wins in a row on Saturday as they posted 246-9 against Saxlingham, who posted 187.

Leaders St Andrews suffered their first defeat of the season in a tense encounter at Happisburgh who edged a close contest by one wicket.

The game was marred by a serious ruptured tendon injury sustained by Ryan Finney, who will be out for the season.

Happisburgh sportingly lent the visitors fielders so that the game could complete.

Castle Acre remain winless, losing at home to Great Yarmouth, while Castle Rising’s game against Kirkley & Belton fell victim to the weather.

Scores: Castle Acre 136-8 (35 overs; Sam Molyneux 17, Elliot Whiting 28) 8pts lost to Great Yarmouth 160-7 (35 ov; Whiting 3-21) 26pts by 24 runs.

Castle Rising 169 all out (45; Robert Wilson 48) 9pts v Kirkley & Belton 43-1 (16) 11pts, rain.

Felthorpe 40 all out (16.4) 6pts lost to Sandringham 56 all out (27.1; Ryan Hudson 13) 22pts by 16 runs.

Division 2 West has Reepham & Salle at the summit as they overcame Beetley.

Narborough are also in touch, as Danny Cornwell took 5-22 as they ran through hosts Holt.

Stuart Ayton took 2-0 off 6 overs as East Harling beat Drayton to keep on the heels of the leaders.

Garboldisham B overcame Great Ellingham, while Felthorpe A conceded for the third time and will have to seek re-election.

Scores: Holt 72 all out (25.5) 4pts lost to Narborough 165-7 (45; Stephen King 43, Jordan Grass 53) 25pts by 93 runs.

Division 3W is a very congested division at present, with rain wreaking havoc with the fixtures.

Beeston head the pile after their win over Heacham.

Both teams did well to get the match played in a rain affected game.

The match was reduced down to 40 overs at the toss due to the rain forecasted.

Scores: Bircham 2nds 172-9 (45; Kevin Crompton 32, Craig Hughes 41; Peter Fox 4-41) 10pts v Thornham 55-2 (16; Stephen Lucas 20) 10pts abandoned, rain.

Gooderstone 24pts, Felthorpe 2nd XI -24pts.

Heacham 92 all out (36.1; Adam Darlow 29) 8pts lost to Beeston 128 all out (39; David Colville 4-36, Jim Parker 4-25) 25pts.

Sandringham 2nds 171-5 (45; Sid Dobing 53) 10pts v Saham Toney 2nds 54-3 (22.4) 8pts, rain.

Snettisham 2nds 86-1 (14; Connor Grief not out 15, Lewis Jeavons no 55) 26pts beat Swaffham 2nds 85 all out (36.4; James Dorling 30; Danny Suckling 3-20, Paul Ingram 3-22) 2pts by 9 wickets.

At level 4, Castle Rising A head NW, despite their game being a victim of the weather.

Scores: Denver 2nds 24pts v Fakenham 3rd XI -24pts.

Hockwold 2nds 103-5 (31.1; Martin Tuvey 42; Kevin Fisher 2-28) 12pts v Castle Rising 2nd XI 146 all out (39.2; Steven Long 47; Raffa Mail 9-0-32-4. Bert Marlow 5.2-1-13-3) 10pts, rain.

Mundford 2nds 119-9 (45; Darren Gibson 2-5, Hugh Jenkins Snr 2-16) 4pts lost to Boughton 123-4 (30; James Barratt 13, Ashley Legge 26, Philip Koopowitz 34) 23pts by 6 wickets.

Swaffham/Narborough 2nd XI 145-8 (45; Tony Exley 35; Jack Southgate 4-46) 11pts v Dersingham 2nds 119-6 (29.2; Daniel Coggin 23; Harry Exley 2-24, Tony Exley 2-21) 11pts, rain.