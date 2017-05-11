Smithdon pupil Rory brings Welsh gold home to Hunstanton

Rory Sewell (pictured) from East Coast Martial Arts Academy in Hunstanton was a gold medallist in sparring at the United Kingdom 2017 Traditional Tang Soo Do Championships held in Cardiff.

Rory, aged 13 from Heacham and a pupil at Smithdon High School, achieved his black belt in November last year and this was his first major tournament competing as a black belt.

Tang Soo Do is an ancient Korean form of Karate. The teenager also took bronze medals in both the Forms and Weapons categories at the competition which was held on April 29 and is the largest Tang Soo Do tournament in Europe, with more than 1,000 competitors from 15 different countries.

Rory will be competing as part of the World Karate Society’s England squad in Dublin in July and hopes to travel again to Ireland to attend the International Tang Soo Do Championships in December.