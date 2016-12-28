Snettisham Beach Club sailing open days

The Snettisham Beach Sailing Club Open Days in 2017 (i.e. when novice members of the public can come along and have a go for free) are: Saturday, May 20, 12.30pm onwards and Saturday, July 8, 2pm onwards.

The Open Meetings in 2017 (i.e. when non-member sailors can bring their boats and join in the racing sailing) are - Saturday, July 1, 12.15: Topper Travellers Open; North West Norfolk Sailing Association “Norfolk Week” at SBSC: Friday, August 11, 8am, Saturday, August 12, 8.30am; Lionel Wilkinson All-comers Memorial Cup and Ken Gray trophy: Sunday, August 13, 9am; 2000 Class 2017 Millennium Series: Sunday, August 27, 9.10am and Monday, August (bank holiday) 28, 10am.

If you want to get afloat check out the opportunities on the website at www.snetbeach.co.uk and speak to Jane Leet, chief dinghy and power instructor.

Email: c_instructor@snet beach.co.uk; phone 07938 190 846 or 01485 779 027.