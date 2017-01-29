Snettisham Beach Sailing Club throws open its doors for Open Day

Question: Who are Hannah Mills? Saskia Clark? Giles Scott? Nick Dempsey?

Answer: You were probably cheering them on last August when they were winning sailing gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

MLNF SBSC

Everyone has to start sailing sometime, and if you are 8 or 80, or anything in between, come to Snettisham Beach Sailing Club, which throws open its doors for its Open Day on Saturday, May 20 from noon onwards, as part of the Royal Yachting Association national initiative “Push The Boat Out” to promote sailing and to discover more champions.

Everyone is welcome to come along and try sailing – all for free. There will be free sailing taster sessions on the sea from 12.30 and on the lake all day long. There is no need to book in advance.

The recently improved clubhouse has benefitted from £100,000 work; while food from the barbecue and drinks from the bar are avilable.

You can save 10 per cent off any R.Y.A. courses booked on the day. Just bring footwear you don’t mind getting wet, a windproof top, a change of clothes, and a towel.

MLNF SBSC

No experience is necessary and would-be sailors from 8 years upwards are welcome. Children must accompanied by an adult but the adult doesn’t have to go sailing. Chat with members and find out how you can get into sailing.

For full details see www.snetbeach.co.uk