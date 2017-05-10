Snettisham BSC twins with Kiwi sailing club Tauranga

Snettisham Beach Sailing Club has recently twinned with Tauranga Yacht and Powerboat Club in New Zealand.

Commodore Adrian Tebbutt is keen to establish links with sailing clubs around the UK and wherever the sailors from Snettisham find themselves on their travels.

The first opportunity of 2017 came when he visited Tauranga on the Bay of Plenty in New Zealand.

Contacting the club via an old school friend living in the city, Adrian was invited to the club in March to sail in a keelboat race before an exchange of burgees and the awarding of honorary membership to members of the two clubs.

Tauranga Yacht and Powerboat Club was formed in October 1920, making it 18 years older than the Snettisham club.

The club flourished with launch and yacht racing. Strong fleets of New Zealand centreboard boats – P Class, Z’s and Idle Alongs – became established at the club, which, like Snettisham Beach, is a thriving centre for sailing and sail training, producing national champions and Olympic medallists – a outcome Snettisham cannot yet match!

Harbour development saw the club moving to the new Tauranga Marina in November 1983. The club currently races centreboard classes and windsurfers on Sundays, with Keelboats, Mutilhulls and Trailer Yachts racing Wednesdays, some Thursdays and Fridays and a few weekends.

With many TYPC members travelling to the UK and Europe in the New Zealand winter SBSC hope to be able to offer them reciprocal hospitality and an opportunity to sail in some very different conditions here in the UK.

If you want to try sailing then have a look at the opportunities on the club’s website at www.snetbeach.co.uk and speak to Jane Ellison: Chief Dinghy & Power Instructor

Email: c_instructor@snetbeach.co.uk or call 07938 190 846 or 01485 779 027.