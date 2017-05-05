Snettisham racer Wright has mixed weekend at Snetterton

Snettisham’s Phil Wright had a mixed weekend at his home circuit of Snetterton in the 750 Motor Club’s Royal Purple Hot Hatch championship last weekend.

During the winter months Wright made a decision to invest in a new Clio Cup car and entered it into the newly formed Royal Purple Hot Hatch Championship, however during testing on Friday the car suffered a broken differential.

Wright was unable to get the new car fixed at such short notice so decided to head back to Lynn to pick up the car he used in last year’s championship.

Wright still managed to qualify 10th and eighth for race one and two respectively despite using a car with much less power.

Wright got away from the lights well in both races finishing eighth in race one and ninth in race two. Phil competes next on May 27 at the Yorkshire circuit of Croft.

Phil is supported by Luke Loades of Rounce and Evans Property Management and Shaun Hagen of Shaun Hagen Motor Services.

Thanks also go to Selina Automotive, All Signs and The Norfolk Building Co (UK) Ltd.

Photo: Andrew Paton