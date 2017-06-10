Snettisham racer Wright opens 2017 rostrum account

Snettisham’s Phil Wright, qualifying fifth for race one and sixth for race two, made a great impression on the newly formed Royal Purple Hot Hatch championship at the Yorkshire circuit of Croft over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It was the first competitive outing in his newly developed Clio Cup car.

Wright struggled away from the lights at the start of race one and secured sixth, but in race two he got an amazing start, battled through the field and secured second place by the time the chequered flag dropped.

Wright is back in action next at Brands Hatch in Kent over the weekend of June 17/18.

Wright is supported by Luke Loades of Rounce and Evans Property Management, Shaun Hagen of Shaun Hagen Motor Services and K-TEC Racing Ltd.

Thanks also go to Selina Automotive, All Signs and The Norfolk Building Co (UK) Ltd.