Snettisham’s Phil moves up to third in standings

Snettisham’s Phil Wright made a great impression to move up to third spot in the 750 Motor Club Royal Purple Hot Hatch Championship at the weekend.

Wright was competing at the Northamptonshire circuit of Rockingham raceway in Corby.

For the third time this season, due to gearbox issues with his Clio cup car, Wright was forced to compete in his back up Clio 182 racer.

Qualifying tenth on the grid, he got an amazing start in his opening outing and passed several more powerful racers out on track to cross the line in fifth.

Wright then secured seventh place in race two.

He now sits third in a field of 16 racers going into the next round at the Derbyshire circuit of Donington park on September 30/ October 1.

Wright is kindly supported by Luke Loades of Rounce and Evans Property Management,Shaun Hagen of Shaun Hagen Motor Services and K-TEC Racing Ltd.

Thanks are also passed on to Selina Automotive, All Signs and The Norfolk Building Co (UK) Ltd.

Pictured on the right is Phil Wright in action at Rockingham.

Picture: ANDREW PATON