Sophie and Alfie take Clenchwarton Primary badminton trophies

Clenchwarton Community Primary’s after-school badminton club, coached by Janis Baker, has been running a singles tournament, which started back in February and finished last week.

Over the last couple of months, more than 60 competitive singles games were played in two separate tournaments, one for the girls and another for the boys.

In the girls’ competition, Grace Ryan achieved third place, while Amy Mallet was runner-up, only losing one game.

The clear winner was Sophie Marsh who dominated the tournament with only two girls, Libby Kiley and Rosella Kerr managing to gain 10 points against her.

There were some very exciting games in the boys’ competition. The winner was Alfie Bargewell who was unbeaten over the course of the competition to take the trophy. Austin Lawrence was runner-up, only one point ahead of third placed Jacob Chalke.

One final trophy was presented, to the player who had improved most from the start of the season in September to the final session. It was also based on their attendance, attitude towards learning and enthusiasm. This award went to Year 6 student, 11 year-old Jack Lewis.

The after-school club will resume next term, in September. For details of other junior badminton clubs in the area, go to www.janisbaker.co.uk