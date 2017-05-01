‘Spence’ such a Snettisham sailing asset

Everyone at Snettisham Beach Sailing Club calls him “Spence” but if you wanted to be formal you would have to address him as Lieutenant Colonel “Spence” Spencer, MBE Royal Engineers.

Spence has quite a history with power boats, both civilian and military; he was a Coxswain for two years with the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (MIRO) while he was based up in Scotland.

He has raced ‘Ribs’ numerous times over the years and coxswained the Vampire in the 2008 Around Britain Powerboat Race. The team finished first in their class and received a special award for endurance. The Vampire was one of only two boats to complete the whole course due to extremely bad weather.

Since joining the Army in 1981 as a soldier he has operated power boats in the Falkland Islands, Belize, Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq, USA, Canada and all around the UK. He has been a senior Watermanship Instructor of boats within the School of Infantry and the Royal School of Military Engineering and is a RYA Level 2 and an advanced power boat instructor.

In 2015 he was at home one day and Mrs Debs Spencer picked up the March Citizen and drew his attention to an advert for a vacancy as a Rescue Boat Driver for SBSC.

“She reminded me how much I missed the boats, and suggested I apply.” He got the job.

He says: “Snettisham is a brilliant sailing club, the people are warm and friendly, the instructors are all helpful and the facilities are second to none. People of all ages and backgrounds come together.

“I love meeting and mixing with club members while ensuring everyone is safe and people thank me for providing this service.”

If you want to get afloat check out the opportunities on the website at www.snetbeach.co.uk