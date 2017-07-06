Sport starts to pick up on the North Level Drain

After a relatively slow first few days on the North Level Drain, sport has really picked up on the water controlled by the Tydd Gote Angling Club, writes Ken Wade.

Both bream and roach were to the fore in the latest Sunday club match held on the Main Road section.

Leading the way with 25lb 5oz was Pete Emery, who caught on the feeder and pole, netting seven bream and topped up with perch and roach.

The runner-up was Andrew Kilby. He put 8lb 12 1/2 oz to the scales, followed by John Bates with 7lb 13oz and John Price with 7lb 1oz.

It’s been a busy time for the Tydd Gote Club after a couple of midweek matches.

On Wednesday, it was Pete Wills out in front with 7lb 11oz of skimmers and roach from the Main Road section.

The following day John Bates topped the field on the Black Dyke, putting 5lb 3oz on the the scales.

Rookery Waters continues to attract a strong field for its Saturday £1,000 qualifiying event.

The match saw Mark Pollard once again showing just how good he is on all types of waters.

This match was fished on the Jay Lake which saw Mark take a comfortable victory, putting 149lb 12oz to the scales.

Drawn on peg 30 he fished the long pole right over tight up to the far bank with a worm and caster approach.

Just a couple of pegs away was runner-up Josh Pace, who fished similar tactics to the winner but caught smaller fish to weigh in a level 96lb.

Third place went to Stephen Daniels with 88lb 8oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifier Steve Hayward took the honours on the Jay Lake from peg 23, putting 149lb 7oz to the scales. He caught on the pole with pellet.

Runner-up with 95lb was Graham Welton, followed by Andy Adams with 92lb 13oz.

The Chatteris Working Men’s Club have also had a busy start to the new campaign.

The first match was fished at Bull Mill which saw Peter Cornwall put a respectable 10lb 6oz to the scales. He caught one good bream and a net of skimmers.

In second place was Steve Newell on 9lb 11oz, then came Jack Halverson on 6lb 13oz.

In the midweek match fished at Horseways, it was Steve Newell out in front.

He put 3lb 11oz of small fish to the scales, followed by Jack Halverson on 2lb 7oz, and Mick Welbourne with 1lb 13oz.

The Woodpecker Pool at Townsend Fishery produced some fine, consistent sport at the weekend open match.

Leading the way with 117lb from peg 11 was Sam Hawkes, who caught on the pole with pellet and with paste close in.

Runner-up, fishing pellet all day, was Alan Owen on 104lb, then came Ray Cook with 86lb 8oz.

The Elm Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex was the venue for the latest Spratts AC club match which saw John Garner topping the field with 129lb 9oz taken from peg 13.

John caught on meat and sweetcorn close in netting both carp and barbel.

Runner-up with 115lb 5oz was Terry Tribe. He fished pellet close in, and in third place was Mick Raby on 97lb 1oz.

Buttonhole Fishery ran into top form for those fishing the latest Tuesday match.

John Bishop put a fine 157lb to the scales to top the field. He caught carp into double figures fishing paste on the long and short pole lines.

In second place and falling just short with 156lb was Danny Button, again most fish taken on a pole and paste approach. In third place with 121lb 4oz was Simon Spinks.