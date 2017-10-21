Sportshall success for Ryston youngsters

Fifteen Ryston juniors were involved in the first Sportshall match of the winter league at Norwich on Saturday.

Under-11 boys Oakley Took and Riley Bell performed superbly, taking the win in the six-lap paarlauf.

An individual highlight for Bell was placing third in the two-lap while Took’s highest finish was sixth in the four-lap.

Freya Knight took part in the under-11 girls, finishing fifth in both the hurdles and standing long jump.

Eight under-13 boys made up two strong teams, of which the A team finished third, and the B team fifth.

The A team comprised of Kit Howlett, Liam Clare, Ryan Wood, Kieran Bell and David MacQueen.

They finished second in the obstacle relay and third in the 4x2 lap.

Clare finished with three third places in the four-lap, triple jump and vertical jump.

Howlett was third in the speedbounce and MacQueen third in the standing triple jump (6.20m).

Bell was third in the six-lap, and Wood was fifth in the speedbounce.

Howlett and MacQueen were also third in the paarlauf.

The B team consisted of George Evans, Malakai Took and Finn Knight.

Evans and Took finished sixth in the paarlauf and Knight’s best finish was eighth in the long jump.

The under-13 girls’ squad finished a very credible fifth out of 11 against some very strong teams from Norwich and Yarmouth.

The team consisted of Lily-May Collison, Lucy Oakley, Bea Honeybone and Demi Adegoke. For both Oakley and Adegoke, this was their first taste of Sportshall, and the latter’s first outing representing Ryston.

Adegoke claimed second in the vertical jump and was third in the triple jump.

Honeybone was second in the shot with 7.04m, with Oakley just behind with 6.24m.

Collison’s best result was ninth in the four-lap.