Springside among quality King’s Lynn lake catches

KLAA by Darren Reed

Springside saw another good week with plenty of quality catches being reported.

Tench to 5lb have been active throughout the week, despite no big carp showing a vast majority of carp to 10lb have been taking the various baits that have been offered.

Plenty of quality roach and rudd have again been showing to the anglers that have targeted them, also bonus perch have been showing when targeting the silvers.

All baits have been rewarding, but bread, meat and boillies have had more success.

Bear Lake: Carp have been showing throughout the week, but the odd angler has struggled to locate any feeding fish. Spawning has started on this lake, carp to 11lb have been recorded, but not all areas have been as rewarding as others.

Method feeder, pole and waggler have all been used with rewards. Best baits during the last seven days have been pellet, corn, and meat.

Queen’s Lake: Quality bream catches continue to be reported. A catch of 120lb has been reported. Bream to 9lb have been showing on both the traditional bream style cage feeder tactics and the standard waggler. Local rod Billy Morris is pictured with one of the bream caught during his recent visit to the lake.

Quality roach, rudd and skimmers continue to show on the closer in lines.

Worm, maggot, caster and pellet have all been profitable baits used.

Shepherd’s Lake: Carp to 15lb have been showing despite spawning activity on the lake,

Bream to 4lb 8oz have been showing on standard bream tactics, tench to 3lb skimmers, roach and rudd have also been active on the waggler, whip and pole.

Tottenhill: Carp to 14lb have been showing on both the method feeder and the pole line. Bream to 4lb 4oz have also been frequently feeding and have been showing over the carp baits being offered.

All methods have been rewarding, and the top baits that have been used are boillies, corn, pellet and meat.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Kingfisher Lake: 1 Charlie Lawrence – peg 12 – 88lb 6oz – pole pellet; 2 Warren Wright – peg 10 – 78lb – pole pellet meat; 3 Colin Begbie – peg 1 – 50lb 2oz – long pole pellet and castor shallow.

Nar Valley Fisheries is looking in great shape for the start of the coarse fishing season on 1st June 2017. A lot of work has been done on all the fisheries and last week the carp were spawning in all the lakes so should be ready to feed from the off. A few permits are still available from the local tackle shops.

Hobbs Lake Trout fishery is having it’s best ever season according to the members with multiple catches regularly including Rainbows and Browns in excess of 3lb. The hatches in the last month have been incredible and the Trout willing to accept offerings from small black buzzers to damselfly nymphs; also hoppers fished as a dry are working very well .

For more information on either venue contact Chris on 01553 636507.

NORFOLK CRICKET LEAGUE TABLES 2017

LEVEL 1 P W L NR Pts

Sandringham 5 4 1 0 103

Castle Rising 5 3 1 1 94

St Andrews 5 3 2 0 89

Overstrand 5 3 2 0 85

Happisburgh 5 3 2 0 84

Saxlingham 5 2 3 0 74

Kirkley & B’n 5 2 2 1 70

Felthorpe 5 2 3 0 70

Great Yarmouth 5 2 3 0 68

Castle Acre 5 0 5 0 26

LEVEL 2 WEST P W L NR Pts

Narborough 5 5 0 0 125

East Harling 4 4 0 0 99

Garboldisham B 5 3 2 0 88

R’ham & Salle 4 3 1 0 81

Drayton 5 2 3 0 61

Great Ell’ham 4 2 2 0 61

Gooderstone 4 1 3 0 40

Beetley 5 0 5 0 27

Holt 4 0 4 0 12

LEVEL 3 WEST P W L NR Pts

Beeston 5 3 2 0 91

S’m Toney A 5 3 1 1 86

Swaffham A 5 3 2 0 80

Snettisham A 4 3 1 0 78

Sandringham A 4 2 1 1 63

North Elmham 4 2 2 0 59

Thornham 5 1 3 1 49

Heacham 4 1 3 0 41

Bircham A 4 0 3 1 23

LEVEL 4 NORTH & WEST P W L NR Pts

C Rising A 4 3 0 1 83

Boughton 5 3 2 0 78

Hockwold A 3 2 0 1 61

Dersingham A 3 2 0 1 60

Narb’h & Sw’ham 4 1 2 1 48

Gooderstone A 3 1 2 0 35

Denver A 3 0 3 0 13

Mundford A 3 0 3 0 11

Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League

Challenge Cup 2nd round: Thetford 205-7 Bircham 199-6; Barney 329-6 Grimston 173-10.

Broke Cup 1st round: Old Catton v Norwich to be played on June 1; Littleport 55-2 Snettisham 54-10; Swanton Morley 97-10 Beeston 135-9.

Fixtures Sunday

Start 1pm

Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League

Shield Premier Division: Barney v Swardeston, Hethersett & Tas Valley v North Runcton, Great Melton v Thetford, Swaffham v Ashmanhaugh Wanderers.

Boyle Division One: Elsing v Snettisham, Fakenham v Littleport, Welney Croft v Denver, Bircham v Terrington St Clement.

Derek Cousins Division Two: Narborough v Mundford, Stow v Gooderstone, Downham v Swaffham A.

Kevin Grimmer Division Two: Bradenham v Thornham, Dersingham v Dereham, Castle Acre v Grimston.