Spynn-ing a way to Top of King’s Lynn League doubles

After week two of the Barrett Doubles, in the Premier League Top Spynn lead the way after a fine 9-0 win over Heacham A.

The team of Richard Johnson, Ross and Karl Brown were on top form all night to see off the challenge from the newcomers to the division.

Wasps’ Steve Goodale, Steve Mason and Mike Crowson are in hot pursuit after a fine 8-1 win at St James, losing their only game of the night to Owen Turner and Alan Jones.

A point behind Wasps in third position is the Ziggys team of Gary Hewitt, Alan Nicholls and John Blyth. They all won two games each with their relative partners to see through a 6-3 win. Heacham’s points came from James Patterson/Vaughan Parker two and Patterson/Aaron Howell for a point as well.

Pegg Scaffolding had an entertaining 6-3 win against Ambits. Wayne Mason/Peter Pegg won all matches with Mason also teaming up with Martin Skipper to win two.

Skipper/Pegg also teamed up to take a point as well.

In reply Lewis Baldock, Rob Rix and David Whitby paired up to win one game each.

The remaining game saw Wisbech Wizards beat Avengers in a tight contest. Grant Brightey was the main man, pairing up with Peter Munch to win all their games and joining Alan Ashberry to win another two. Ashberry/Munch won a game together too.

In reply Richard Mussett and Jerry Irving won two and Irving/Don Dixon one.

In the Division 1 Barrett Doubles, Wisbech Hawks lead the way and move a point clear of Runcton Holme.

Hawks’ Graham Sheppard, Graham and Nick Pack were too strong for the Spin Doctors in a 9-0 win.

Runcton Holme entertained their B team and proved way too strong 9-0, Graham Warren, Dave Wearing and Melvyn Jupp all displaying class.

Pauls Driving School were up against the recently strengthened Runcton Holme A and the latter team came out on top and move up to third. Wayne Thorn was in fine form, winning all his games with partners Mik Pitt and Danny Vertigan to take a 6-3 win.

In reply Paul Barrett, Trevor Mason and Ashley Starling all paired together to beat Vertigan/Pitt in their three games.

Swaffham Terriers entertained Green Fingers and ran out 7-2 winners. Peter Fysh and Peter Nunn won all their games, Keith Richardson/Fysh won two and Richardson/Nunn also won two. In reply for Fingers Graham Keeley teamed up with Ray Drew and Andy Castleton to win a game with each partner.

The last match of the week saw Wasps 2 take on the Blades who tried their best but had no answer for the strong home team of Paul Reed, Igors Scekalevs and David Patrick who ran out 9-0 winners as well.