Local schools competed in the King’s Lynn Academy Cluster Trigolf Festival held at Reffley Primary School.

Overall Year 1/2 winners were St Germans Primary and overall Year 3/4 winners were Reffley Primary.

Both teams will now progress to the School Sport Partnership (SSP) Finals on Thursday, May 18.

Pictured on the right are the two St Germans Putters teams.

