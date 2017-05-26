St Germans, Clenchwarton and Downham prove Kwik on the draw

Five teams competed in the St Clements Cluster Kwik Cricket Tournament.

Schools competing were Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys, West Lynn, Clenchwarton Titans and overall winners Clenchwarton Chiefs. The winners will now progress to the SSP finals on June 7.

Five teams contested the KLA Cluster Kwik Cricket tournament hosted by Reffley Primary. Teams competing were St Germans Smashers, Middleton Fireballs, Reffley Renegades, St Germans Supergiants and Reffley Knight Riders.

Following round robin matches the overall winners were St Germans Smashers with Middleton Fireballs coming second. Many thanks go to the leaders from KLA who umpired the matches.

Six teams contested the Downham Cluster Kwik Cricket Tournament hosted at Downham Town Cricket Club.

Overall winners were Downham Prep Dynamos who beat Hillcrest Hotspurs in a very close final match.

Other schools competing were Runcton Holme Renegades, Hillcrest Hurricanes, Downham Prep Demons and Southery Shooters. Thanks to D. Grady and D. Corbett for umpiring the matches.