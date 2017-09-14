St James start King’s Lynn table tennis season the brightest

IBA LTD LYNN TABLE

TENNIS LEAGUE WEEK 1, PREMIER DIVISION

Out of 11 teams St James started the brightest with a 9-1 win over recently promoted Wasps II, writes Danny Vertigan.

Owen Turner and Serafim Melo were both in good form with maximums apiece and also paired up to take the doubles. Alan Jones scored a brace of wins and only lost out to Paul Reed.

Heacham also had a good start, an 8-2 win over Ambits, new signing Archie Rayner scoring a nice maximum and had David Woolley and Mick Ruffles scoring a couple of wins each. Archie partnered David to take the doubles too. For Ambits Rob Rix had wins over David and Mick respectively.

Wasps beat visiting Avengers in a match that could have gone either way, 7-3. Tomasz Simka was the star man winning all three of his games, while Steve Goodale and Mike Crowson both won a couple each.

In reply Keith Phillips had wins over Steve and Mike and paired up with Richard Mussett to take the doubles.

Ziggys beat Pegg Scaffolding 7-3, with six games going to four or more ends, led by Gary Hewitt who came from behind to beat Wayne Mason to achieve his maximum, Chad Bassett and Steve Club two wins each.

In return Wayne beat Chad and Steve and then paired up with Dale Parnell to take the doubles.

Last year’s Division One champions Wisbech Hawks seem to have settled into the Premier quickly as they beat 6-4 new boys and experienced opponents Exiles, Craig Pack and Steve Ely both scoring a brace and also taking the doubles together; Graham Sheppard a win against the returning Lee Osler. In return the reliable Alan Nicholls scored a maximum and Jim Defty had a good win over Graham.

DIVISION ONE

With a few late call offs there were only three matches. I said last week this was going to be a tight division and the top two from my predictions met in the first week and ended in a 5-5 draw.

Runcton Holme had Nick Osborne with a nice maximum and Mel Jupp backed him up with two wins. Greenfingers had Mike Cooper with a brace and both Graham Keeley and Stuart Frost picked up a win apiece. Mike and Graham also won the doubles.

Spin Doctors drew 5-5 with newly formed West Lynn Sports & Social Club, and not one player went the night unbeaten in some close games. For the home team Roger Chilvers and Darryl Johnson both had a brace and Malcolm Powell had a good win.

In return Danny Vertigan scored a brace and Lewis Watson two good wins; they both then paired up to take the doubles.

Hosts Walton’s experience saw them over the line 6-4 over Heacham, Stefan Forth and Karen Hubble scoring two wins each and Tony Caruso with a good point also, Stefan and Karen took the doubles too. In return for Heacham Leigh MacDonald bagged a maximum and Finley Hewson had a good win over Tony.