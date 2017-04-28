Stancombe leads Vieira in King’s Lynn cycling series

Jorge Vieira continued his winning ways in the King’s Lynn Cycling Club Wednesday evening time trial series.

His time of 21’03 was just three seconds outside his best for the season.

However, second-placed Ben Stancombe, who recorded a 21’57”, retains his lead in the championship by virtue of having ridden one race more.

Third place on the night was taken by Steve Neill with 22’33” in his first ride of the year.

The men’s Old School category was won by another rider on his 2017 debut.

Trevor Marshall opened his account with maximum points for his time of 27’11”, followed by championship leader Simon Hardy with 27’58” on his knobbly-tyred mountain bike.

Third was Trevor’s son Alec, 15, who also topped the Juniors category courtesy of his 29’18”.

However, the runner-up in this class, Tye Rugg, still leads the classification with 34 points having been ever-present so far.

The biggest tally of all belongs to his mother Heather, with her 100 per cent record in the Ladies Old School having netted her 42 points already.

She was amongst many riders taking advantage of the still conditions to post a season’s best 33’18”.

Kay Burgess leads the Ladies Time Trial classification with two wins from two, comfortably taking this week’s honours with her 26’15”.

Full results: Jorge Vieira 21’03”, Ben Stancombe 21’57”, Steve Neill 22’33”, Jonny Falcao 23’28”, 23’35”, James Senter 23’40”, Joe Empson (Anglia Velo) 24’10”, Justin Gyton 24’44”, Chris Levy 25’16”, Paul Willis (Wisbech Wheelers) 25’48”, Martin Hayes 26’00”, Kay Burgess 26’15”, Marcus Hopkins 26’24”, Glyn Smith 26’52”, Trevor Marshall 27’11”, Simon Hardy 27’58”, Alec Marshall 29’18”, Paul Rich 29’57”, Tye Rugg 30’15”, Flo Thatcher 31’23”, Heather Rugg 33’18”.