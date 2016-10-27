Stanhoe teenager Cariad ends tough British Eventing season superbly

Teenager Cariad Miles-Taylor has ended a short and eventful British Eventing season on a high note.

The 18 year-old from Stanhoe unfortunately lost her horse to a lightning strike this time last year.

She has had a bad season, not being able to compete her horses due to her mother having an operation in January and contracting a spinal infection which left Cariad unable to compete.

She managed to enter the second Little Downham event but had to withdraw a few days beforehand as disaster struck again and she broke her elbow in a fall.

She persevered to get fit for the last Little Downham which she managed to get a run in with her 14.2hh pony Midnight Warrior and her homebred/home produced mare Gellirhiw Lucky Lady Colleen who she had just moved up to Novice.

The horses had a good run and she managed then to get an entry into Oasby where she had a fifth in the 100 with Midnight Warrior (Buddy) and a fourth with Colleen.

The season was very short for her but ended up on a good note with her last run at Norton Disney with a fourth in the Novice with Collen on a double clear and a double clear win for Buddy in the 100 to cap a brief but very successful year.

Her aim for the full season was to qualify her mare for Novice 1* and to gain over the 100 mark in foundation points with her pony.

Due to the short disastrous season she thought that was unachievable but she finished the season with her mare qualifying for 1* with her six clear runs and reaching her goal with her pony with a grand total of 110 foundation points to his name.