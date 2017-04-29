Starting win double helps King’s Lynn senior athletes to second spot

On Sunday West Norfolk AC competed in the first East Anglian League match of the season at Lynnsport.

There were a number of fine performances and debuts on a fine sunny day although sprint times were slightly held back by a cool headwind.

WNAC

The senior men performed excellently against stiff competition, particularly from Norwich and Nene Valley Harriers and were overall just pipped into second place by Nene Valley out of six.

The day started with a double victory in A and B string for Matthew Bailey (16.1) and James Greenhalgh (16.5) in the 110m hurdles.

Bailey added second in the 100m and 4th in the shot. Greenhalgh ran an excellent 53.5 for first in the A string 400m. Rahim Benson won the 400m B string (a PB in 56.2) and scored well in the high jump, long jump and triple jump (11.70 an excellent PB). Aaron Raine placed third in the 200m and then led off the team in the 4x100m relay. He passed the baton to Bailey, then to Benson and on to Greenhalgh who finished a thrilling victory.

Gabriel Hood made a fine debut in 800m and 1500m (5.16) and Ben Collison will be pleased with his 4.44min 1500m. Cameron Ross performed well in the long jump and scored well in 100m and 200m (29.4). Newcomer Nathan Protheroe had an excellent debut with a 1.70m high jump and also scored well in javelin and long jump. Alan Williams picked up good points in the throwing events where he was joined by Lee Tunmore (Hammer 20.53m).

Ian Reeve scored a great B string triple jump victory in 9.35m. Adam Dewdney (team manager), Jack Pishorn and Wesley Haughton ran well in the 100m despite the headwind. Neil Watson ran a storming 1500 in a fine best time of 5.15.3.

The Women’s team also put in a sterling effort for third with the majority of events covered by athletes taking part in events they don’t train for. Lucy Edwards jumped a fine long jump PB in 5.07m for second place in the A string and replicated this position in the triple jump (10.29m).

Team manager Emma Dewdney will be best pleased with a fantastic personal best in the 100m hurdles (19.1) for second. Michaela Raine ran well in the 100m and 200m A string races placing second and third respectively. Hannah Greenhalgh ran a fine 400m A string for third, won the 100m B string and was second in the triple jump B string.

Raine, Edwards, Dewdney and Greenhalgh ran a fine relay for second place.

Nicky Neill scored heavily in 400m, 800m and 1500m, a monumental effort. Zara Koenigsberger scored well in the throwing events and high jump and sister Lucy Koenigsberger threw a massive 48.90m in the hammer and a decent 9.89m in the shot, both clear victories. New athlete Debbie Schwartz had a brave debut in both 800m and 1500m posting decent times.

A number of U11 athletes took part in the four events open to them (sprint, long jump, shot and 600m). Betty Schwarz ran well in the sprint plus 2.30m in the long jump.

George Davies threw well in the shot putt (4.31m) and added a much improved 80m sprint (13.4).

Thomas O’Neill ran 13.7 for the sprint and a fine 600m in 2.10.4 and jumped 3.33m in the long jump. Charlie Tunmore did well in long jump, ran 2.14 in the 600m and 14.0 in the sprint. Teddi Brindley performed well in the sprint. Jennifer Wood ran 2.45 in the 600m and Sophie Garrett 2.11m in the long jump.

This was a fine effort from the team.

Also to put in an excellent overall performance was the U15 girls, placing third. Daisy Sutton had an excellent debut in 200m and 300m (48.1). Millie Bastian scored well in 200m, 800m and discus and Abby Watson did likewise in javelin, high jump (1.25m for second in A string) and 1500m.

Sophie Coleman ran a fine 100m and scored well in javelin and long jump (3.96m).

Poppy Tunmore also ran a brave 1500m. Tunmore performed well in both shot and high jump as well.

Ruby Schwarz ran a fine sub-three minute 800m and ran a decent 100m in 14.8 plus 3.45m in the long jump.

Rachel Chapman placed second in the 75m hurdles A string with a decent time (12.4). Elizabeth Wood jumped 1.15m in the high jump and the team sprinted well for fourth in the relay.

U15 boy Louis Dougal ran a technically excellent 200m (27.9) for a B string win and ran well in the 100m despite a cool headwind. Ben Richards had a fine PB and A string victory in the 80m hurdles (15.2). He added 1.40m in the high jump and 6.43m in the shot.

The excellent Alfie Williams threw the shot a massive 12.30m, a great PB and English Schools qualifying distance. Williams also ran a 200m PB in 27.00 and jumped 1.55m in the high jump. For the U17 men Charlie Williams also threw a shot PB (11.58m) and ran a 400m PB (56.6).

In-form Mason Higby had decent throws in the shot (10.36m) and discus (27.20m). U13 Annie Bastian had a busy day with good performances in long jump, shot and javelin.

Thanks to all the officials, recorders, helpers, and to Lynnsport.