Steve sets the King’s Lynn West Norfolk sub-hour pace

Conditions were tough for the competitors in this week’s King’s Lynn Cycling Club time trial.

The event had been threatened by strong winds earlier in the day, and although they had eased by the evening, the 25-mile Tottenhill course still presented a stern challenge.

Not that you’d know it looking at Steve Neill’s time. He smashed the one-hour barrier by storming home in 56’25”, way ahead in the Men’s Time Trial category. The racing was a lot closer behind him.

Alec Seaman, riding in Royal Navy and Royal Marines colours, claimed second with 1’01’03”, edging out James Senter by a mere five seconds.

However, the 12 points James earned as second KLCC rider enabled him to take the overall lead in the season’s championship ahead of the absent Ben Stancombe.

The leadership of the Juniors class changed hands in similar circumstances.

You’ve got to be in it to win it, and Tye Rugg was the only youngster competing on the night.

Appropriately wearing number 1, the 13-year-old took maximum points unopposed with his time of 1’19’24”, increasing his tally to 86 to overtake Bethany Barnett on 80.

Simon Hardy was already holding an unassailable lead in the Men’s Old School, and he consolidated it further with his fifth consecutive win.

In so doing he maintained his ever-present record for the season and became the first rider to top 100 points.

Perennial runner-up Trevor Marshall was this time pushed down to third as he was bettered by new member Chris Sopp.

In a field of only ten riders in total, there were no ladies racing in either the Time Trial or Old School categories.

In fact, four ladies who have registered points this season were helping out with the marshalling of the race, and must have been regretting their decision not to bring their bikes.

Full results: Steve Neill 56’25”, Alec Seaman (RNRMC) 1’01’03”, James Senter 1’01’08”, Justin Gyton 1’03’17”, Simon Hardy 1’05’04”, Charlie Sopp (Fatbirds) 1’06’17”, Chris Levy 1’06’40”, Chris Sopp 1’08’01”, Trevor Marshall 1’12’18”, Tye Rugg 1’19’24”.

