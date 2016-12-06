Stow Bridge ace Hudson clinches karting title

Marcus Hudson added to his ever-growing trophy cabinet by clinching the 2016 MSA LKRC 250 National Championship at Fulbeck in Lincolnshire.

Going into the final round, the Stow Bridge driver found himself one point behind the leader who he needed to out-qualify and beat in the final if he was going to take the title.

Hudson won all three qualifying heats to put him on pole for the final, which he also won to become champion after finishing runner-up last season.

The 33-year-old also participated in two rounds of the MSA ABkC Super 4 250 British Championship at Kimbolton in Cambridgeshire.

This is regarded as the top level of 250 Karting in the UK and Hudson managed an excellent sixth in the final.

Hudson thanked his dad Raymond for his support on and off track, as well as sponsors Fuchs Silkolene Oils, Bearts of Stowbridge, Bee’s Motors, RP Compliance, Hair Styles, Carter Haulage and Dave of HRK.