Stow Bridge karter Marcus moves up to highest level with sponsors Maxview

This season Marcus Hudson from Stow Bridge has moved up to the NKF ABkC 250 British Championship, which is the highest level of 250 karting in the UK.

Hudson was looking for some extra support and sponsors Maxview, based at Setch, were there to help.

Marcus Hudson Racing would like to thank Maxview for their support this season.

Maxview joins Silkolene oils, Bearts of Stowbridge, RP Compliance, Hair Styles and Peter Carter Haulage.

Hudson has already competed in the first round of the championship, which was at Fulbeck in Lincolnshire.

His results in the three heats qualified him ninth on the grid for the final.

Marcus then managed to finish the final in sixth place after a strong showing.

The next round is over the Easter weekend at Shenington in Oxfordshire tomorrow and Sunday.