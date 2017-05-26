Stow CC in very strong position before weather ends hopes of victory

Norfolk Alliance

Division One

Stow put themselves in a very strong position before weather ended hopes of a victory.

Captain Otto Esse, playing in his last fixture due to a finger injury, lost the toss and Stow were put into bat in a game reduced to 35 overs. It was a difficult start for openers Cook and Thomson with the ball doing plenty off the pitch.

Cook broke the shackles, hitting three boundaries in a an over to get Stow motoring. Cook was batting well until a mistimed drive found the fielder at cover who took a smart catch. This brought Denny to the crease to join Thomson.

The pair put on a big partnership for the second week running. Denny in particular capitalised on any loose deliveries hitting plenty of sixes and fours on his way to a 50. Thomson again played cleverly and also passed 50 with ease.

As showers closed in on the ground, Thomson mistimed a pull shot and was caught at long on for a well made 63.

In the next over Denny was also dismissed, caught and bowled for 83, with the score on 175-3. After a short rain delay in their final eight overs, High 33, Esse and Marchant took Stow to a strong total of 228 from their 35 overs.

In reply Richmond bowled Baulch for 1 with a yorker. The Conroy brothers then put on a partnership that stablised the innings but not at a quick rate. Jamie Cook on first team debut had R Conroy well caught at mid on by Marchant. Brassett removed Lockwood with a delivery spinning through the gate. With the rain approaching Stow tried to get in quick overs with the spinners however with the score at 76-3 no further play was possible.

Stow finished with 11 points and Thetford 8.

Anglia Car Auctions Man of the Match: Will Denny.