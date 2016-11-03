Stow CC volunteer Jo placed on national shortlist

Jo Wilcox, a volunteer at Stow Cricket Club, was placed on the shortlist for the NatWest OSCA – Hardy’s Heartbeat of the Club.

The award is handed out to volunteers who make outstanding contributions to the running of a cricket club. Jo, a mum of three enthusiastic youth cricketers, is central to Stow CC’s development, running of events and sits on the committee as club secretary. She finally finished in second place, receiving her trophy from current England bowler – Stuart Broad.

Mike Fairey, the club’s chairman, said: “Jo works tirelessly to help the club run smoothly.

“From fund-raising to senior and junior cricket, it is no surprise Stow CC has gone from strength to strength since Jo became club secretary. Everyone at Stow would like to congratulate and thank her for her superb work and support.”

l Stow juniors enjoyed their most successful season in recent history, with both the under 13’s and 15’s teams winning their respective West Norfolk Junior leagues. Between them, they only lost one match and the U13’s achieved the unique feat of going the whole league season unbeaten.

Freddie Fairey (233 runs at an average of 113) and Jack Challen (6 wickets at 6.17) were the standout performers in the U13’s side, but they were strongly supported by their teammates (notably Ben Wilcox with 202 runs and Zack Newton with 9 wickets).

In the U15’s, Kieran Knott stood out with the ball (8 wickets at an average of 6.63) and Ben Wilcox starred with the bat (168 runs at 33.8). Kieran Knott and Zac Newton won the ‘Most Improved’ award for their respective age-group.

The U11’s team also enjoyed a good season, finishing second whilst fielding 20 different players throughout the season. Arthur Wilcox and Ben Buckley were the star batsmen (averaging 70 and 40, respectively), while Wilcox (again) and Harry Challen starred with the ball (7 and 5 wickets). William Broad won the ‘Most Improved’ award.

Stow CC’s five new county nominations (Ellie Marshall, Jack Challen, Owen White, Harry Challen and William Broad), have made it to the final stage of the Norfolk trials.

Youth head coach, Will Denny, said: “The youngsters have had a great season. If they continue to work hard at their game they will become excellent senior cricketers in the future. I would like to thank all the coaches and parents who have helped throughout the summer.”

With four current county players (plus five others currently going through trials), Stow CC is looking to get more youngsters into cricket and continue to develop even more to a county standard.

Children of all abilities (6 to 15 years old) are welcome to join the 2017 season which kicks off with a cricket camp in the Easter holidays. Senior nets will begin in the New Year. Please email stowcricket@gmail.com and/or follow @StowCricketClub on Twitter for further details.