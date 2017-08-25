Stow cricketers close in on promotion

Cricketers from Stow are on the verge of making a return to the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division after a two-year absence.

Victory over Vauxhall Mallards tomorrow will clinch promotion and, if other results go in their favour, the club could even end the campaign as champions.

On Saturday, the team continued their explosive run of form to beat Bradfield by nine wickets.

It saw Stow move above Lowestoft into second in the table going into the final week of the campaign.

Despite losing the toss, a tight spell of bowling set the tone for Stow’s latest success.

The wickets were shared around with Richmond, Fairey, Moulton, Ward, Esse and Brassett all among the wickets as Bradfield were dismissed for 183.

The Stow run chase was dominant from start to finish.

Both Thomson and Denny got off to great starts, capitalising on some loose deliveries, but also running extremely well between the wickets.

An opening stand of 168 blew Bradfield away before Thomson was caught at square-leg for 83 as he chased a century.

Fairey and Denny knocked off the 16 runs needed as Stow won by nine wickets to claim the 25 points.

Stow have now won seven of their eight fixtures in the second half of the season.

Anglia Car Auctions Man-of-the-Match: Will Denny.

l In the Norfolk Cricket League, Sandringham sealed the runners-up spot in Level One and, with it, promotion to the Norfolk Alliance.

They defeated local rivals Castle Rising, with Chris Smith (4-25) doing the damage.

Promoted Level Two leaders Narborough won again, Matthew Steeles taking 5-15 for Narborough in their latest victory.

In Three West, Sandringham A need 16 points to overhaul Beeston to join Saham Toney A in Level Two.

At the other end of the table, Bircham A will have to seek re-election after their second forfeiture against Snettisham.

Dersingham and Castle Rising A go into the final weekend vying for the final promotion spot in 4NW.