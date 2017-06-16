Stow fold to lose unbeaten Norfolk Cricket Alliance home run

Stow’s batting line up collapsed as they lost their unbeaten home record against Alliance Division One top of the table Diss.

Diss captain Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Stow’s opening bowlers Ward and Richmond failed to find a consistent line and length, allowing Diss to score freely.

However with the score on 17 a miscommunication enabled Richmond at square leg to quickly throw to the non-striker’s end where Ward flicked the ball onto the stumps to remove Williamson.

On 45 Cooper edged behind a wide Ward delivery and was caught smartly by Marchant. That sparked Ward and Richmond as they began to bowl much better. The next over Richmond removed D Took LBW to leave Diss on 45-3.

Ward on 54 removed Chenery caught and bowled for 0 and then took his third when Wilby was well caught by Morgan leaving Ward with figures of 3-33. Morgan replaced Ward and had danger man R Tooke dropped. The next ball Stow were adamant they had Tooke caught behind, however the decision did not go their way.

This seemed to suck the life out of Stow in the middle overs. The score was 132 when Brassett (1-30), who bowled very well, found the outside edge of Cokeley’s bat and was caught by Marchant.

Brawn joined Tooke and played some aggressive shots but was bowled by Moulton (1-27) for 19.

Richmond (2-69) had Hunt well caught by Redhead for 5 but Tooke continued batting well when he was run out on 96 with a direct hit from the boundary by Thomson attempting a second run.

Diss finished on 217-9; a great recovery from 55-5.

Stow’s reply got off to a bad start when Redhead misjudged a pull shot to be bowled by D Taylor for 0.

Taylor had Thomson caught behind for 4 and bowled Denny for 1; both Stow form batsmen gone at11-3.

Taylor and Cooper continued to build the pressure.

With the score on 41 when Landymore tried to clear the infield and was caught. Marchant fell in a similar fashion to leave Stow reeling on 61-5.

Ward and High, playing some lovely shots, saw Stow to drinks. First over after drinks High was bowled around his legs by Williamson for 26 and Stow were 73-6. Richmond then fell LBW to Williamson, Morgan was bowled by Hunt and Moulton LBW.

Stow then tried to gain as many batting points as possible and Ward played some good shots in an unbeaten 38 but when Brassett was bowled by S Taylor, Stow were all out for 113 and lost by a big margin.

Anglia Car Auction Man of the Match – Dan Ward.

Mid-Norfolk Sunday League

Fakenham 331 for 0 (40 overs; Harrison Futter not out 128, Harry Bammant no 178) beat Elsing 159 for 9 (Tom White 4-25) by 172 runs.

Skipper Futter hit 13 fours and a six, while Bammant struck 25 fours and three sixes in a super stand of 331.

