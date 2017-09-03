Stow’s youth section bowled over with successful season

The youth section at Stow Cricket Club has been bowled over with a successful season on the pitch.

Stow’s under-15 side have been crowned West Norfolk League champions, while the under-11s finished their campaign as runners-up.

The under-15s ended the season with three wins, one loss and two games conceded by the opposition.

After Downham conceded the first game of the season, Stow started with a win at home to Snettisham.

A victory against Bircham followed with good performances from Fairey and Ben Wilcox while Stow gained four points from Dersingham conceding.

Stow then faced North Runcton in what proved to be their only loss of the season when a batting collapse cost them dearly.

The team, who thank Emmetts for their sponsorship, finished their season with a seven-wicket win at Swaffham after a good performance with both bat and ball.

Stow under-11s won two of their five fixtures, losing one, with one abandonment and the other conceded by the opposition.

Stow managed to register wins against Hockwold both home and away.

In their loss to Downham, Stow fell 35 runs short of Downham’s total of 164.

This was despite a well-made 34 by William Broad.

The season was a great success and a fantastic first experience of the hard-ball game from a lot of players.

Stow thank JW Sargeant Butchers for their sponsorship.

Although they finished fourth in their league, it has been a good season of development for the under-13 team, who finished with four wins, four losses and one game abandoned.

Stow registered wins against Snettisham with Owen White making 35 and taking 4-7. Jack Challen scored 30 as Stow beat Dersingham.

A fantastic all-round performance saw them beat Sandringham and their final win of the season came against Denver.

They were defeated in a close game by Downham, while North Runcton proved to be too strong, as did eventual league winners Swaffham.

Stow thank FW Deptford for their sponsorship of the side.