Students make their mark at colour belt gradings

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do enjoyed an unprecedented level of success at their latest colour belt gradings.

Held at their Providence Street Community Centre base, in Lynn, 115 of the school’s students attended the three gradings on the day.

Examinations were conducted by 8th Dan tae kwon-Ddo Masters from around the country, who each have more than 40 years’ experience in the sport.

Youngsters as young as four took part, while among the successes were black belt juniors taking star gradings, which are levels of competence within the 1st dan black belt grade.

To take part in a grading, students need to have worked for an allotted time and be up to a good standard for the grade they are taking, starting at white belt and working their way up to black belt.

The school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, and all students passed with good grades in front of examiner Master Ron Sergiew, 8th Dan.

More than 13,000 students have now passed colour belt gradings in the last 29 years.

Anyone interested in learning martial arts and tae kwon-do in a friendly fun atmosphere should contact Mark Farnham on 07771644460 or 01553 841880.

Alternatively, visit the school’s website at: www.mftkd.co.uk

Grading results

Swaffham School: Euan Blake 8th Kup, Samuel Bowers 9th Kup.

Downham School: Lucy Carter 3rd Kup, Finley Creasey 5th Kup, Minnie Hudson 7th Kup.

Lynn School: Ilya Celinskis, Nikita Celinskis, Kasey Grimes, Ryan Mattocks, Deirunas Teiserskis and Liam Wood 3rd Kup; Edward Guintrand 4th Kup; Katie Hayes, Sophie Hayes 5th Kup; Tillie-Mai Flanagan, Curtis Grimes 6th Kup; Airidas Kabaila, Mike Bloy. Jacob Hancock 7th Kup; Arminas Jurkevicius, Kernius Siskevicius 8th Kup; Johnny-Chen Hurst 9th Kup.