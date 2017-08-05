Summer King’s Lynn Kuk Sool Won grading success

Have your say

There was grading Summer success for 14 Lil Dragons and 37 junior students at Kuk Sool Won of King’s Lynn Korean Martial Arts school.

Lil Dragons had lots of fun showing off their skills to their parents and grandparents,

They performed kicking skills, break-falls, escape techniques, forms, and they all had a go at board breaking on special boards for younger children.

Junior students also showed their skills. All have to remember a number of self-defence techniques and empty hand forms for the next belt, while still showing they can remember the existing material.

Not all Dragons or students are shown in photos. Details on joining at www.kuksoolwonofkingslynn.co.uk

Kuk Sool Won is a martial arts system for everyone, young or old.

Call Marie or Darren to start on 07957961877/07545239300.