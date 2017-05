Bowls coaching will take place at Dersingham Institute Bowls Club, Manor Road, Dersingham, through the summer on a Tuesday morning, starting at 10am.

The sessions last for two hours with a break in between.

The club have five qualified English Bowls coaches to help people who would like to try bowls for the first time or bowlers who would like to improve their game.

For more details contact Richard Bridges on 01485 571496.