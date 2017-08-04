Super King’s Lynn area angling sport continues at Middle Level

KLAA by Darren Reed

The last week has been very encouraging for the anglers fishing the Middle Level, with good reports coming from the St Mary’s-Magdalen High Road, a favoured venue for many anglers during its current form.

Carp to 23lb have shown along with a few smaller carp to the anglers that have targeted them. Bream to 6lb have also been frequent feeders, with plenty of skimmers to 2lb.

Tench to 7lb 8oz also regularly show on both margins when offering worm or corn, Bream have been also showing a liking to the corn which has been offered. Roach only nets to 24lb have been showing on hemp and tares on the pole line. Other roach nets between 17-19lb have also been recorded on hemp and tares.

Crooked Chimney: Bream to 5lb 8oz and skimmers to 2lb have been showing on the tip.

Visiting clubs hosting matches on KLAA waters – Sunday: King of the Fens 40 pegs Peppers to High Road, Downham Mkt AA Sunday: 10 pegs Peppers-High Road.

Ten Mile Bank: Odd catches have been reported as the fish have been very spaced apart, bream to 7lb and skimmers to just over, odd perch and roach have been showing around the Wissey Mouth-Railway Bridge stretch, also Browns Farm, and the Chapel-Wires stretch have been the more active areas showing some form.

Tip anglers have been the more rewarded, but pole anglers have started to find the roach on seed baits.

Caster, maggot, worm and corn have all produced when used as a hook bait.

Tottenhill: Bream to 5lb, carp to 16lb have been frequently feeding during the last week, carp have been showing on the method feeder when offering either pellet, meat or corn. Bream also showing to the carp baits being offered but also on the pole line at 11 metres.

Springside: Good silver fish catches reported every day to anglers that have targeted them on the waggler and pole, when offering caster and maggot.

Carp to 14lb have been showing to the method feeder when offering pellet, corn or boillie on the hook.

Tench to 5lb also showing over the baits being offered.

Bear Lake: Multiple catches continue to be frequently reported, carp to 18lb have been recorded, average stamp carp to 9lb all showing on the method feeder when offering pellet, corn or meat.

Queen’s Lake: Another very good week has been enjoyed by the bream anglers.

Bream to 8lb have been showing regularly on the bream style tactics when offering pellet, maggot or worm.

Pole anglers have also been catching the bream on the long pole.

Quality roach, rudd and skimmers have also been feeding strongly on the short pole, whip and waggler, when offering maggot and caster.

Shepherd’s Lake: Bream to 6lb have been showing well, a 90lb catch has been reported consisting of 11 bream, two carp, two chub, and two tench all caught in a single session.

Carp to 14lb 11oz have been recorded on carp tactics.

Quality silver fish catches have also been showing to the whip, waggler, and short pole when offering caster and maggot.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Cuckoo Canal: 1 John Whitcombe - peg 10 - 100lb 8oz - pole maggot over pellet; 2 Marek Wadas - peg 8 - 88lb 12oz - pellet down track and maggot close in; 3 Myke Pollard - peg 4 - 56lb 120z - long pole pellet and maggot down track.