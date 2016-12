Students represented their Lynn schools so well at running.

They took part in the King Edward VII (KES) Academy and Springwood Primary Cluster Cross Country Races.

KES and Springwood Primary Cluster Cross Country

The top 10 finishers will now progress to the School Sport Partnership (SSP) finals which take place later this month.

Medallists are pictured, including directly below the Year 6 Girls.

On the right are the Year 6 Boys.