Swaffham clinch unbeaten West Norfolk title

Under-13 cricketers from Swaffham won the West Norfolk League this season.

The team remained unbeaten all season and had the opportunity to play the under-13s West Norfolk Hub on Thursday night.

Pictured back, from left, are: Alfie Makins, Joe Friend, Will Butters, Joe Creed, Harry Rotchell, Olli Wynne, Liam Exley (captain).

Front: Toby Wynne, Jack Taylor, George Upton, Dylan Fryatt, Dillon Walker, James Youds. Missing from photo was Jack Dennis.