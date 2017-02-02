Swaffham Garrod brothers aim for Jackpot at King’s Lynn Adrian Flux Arena Icebreaker

Following a fantastic Unlimited Banger Icebreaker at King’s Lynn a fortnight ago, the 1500cc Bangers hold their version of the event this Sunday (noon) at the Adrian Flux Arena.

More than 170 Bangers are booked in for an event which has been fully booked for weeks and there will be a large number of local drivers looking to bring the title back to Norfolk after Suffolk and Lincolnshire teams have dominated the event in recent years.

Saffron Walden’s Lee White’s appropriately named “Team Mates” have been very solid in team meetings at Lynn over the last 12 months and they are defending the title they won last year.

The main Norfolk challenge will come from Team Jackpot headed by the Garrod brothers Terry, Jack, Ash and Ricky (all Swaffham).

An ongoing war with the Lincolnshire based Mad Hatters team could well hamper their chances of performing well in the main competition though

although the Jackpot could well shine in the supplementary Entertainer League!

Other local teams where local drivers will be looking to perform well include Damage Inc headed by Ryan Preston (Norwich), Men in Blue headed by Mick Lown (Yarmouth), the Predators headed by Kieran Bowman (Lynn), Smurfs headed by Steven Pope (Fakenham) and STB headed by Troy Cobbett (Walsingham).

With well over 40 teams set to do battle, a fantastic afternoon of Banger Racing is set to take place and with the biggest team title for the 1500cc Bangers up for grabs in the sport, it really will be a day of ‘who dares wins’!