Swaffham hosts county golf SSAFA Finals Day

The Finals Day of the 2016 SSAFA (Armed Forces charity) Norfolk Seniors Golf Tournament will be played at Swaffham Golf Club on Monday.

The tournament takes place throughout the Spring and Summer months, across the county, with 21 clubs participating this year.

Each club stages a Qualifying Competition and raises valuable funds for the work of SSAFA Norfolk, on behalf of the Armed Forces Veterans and their Families.

Finals Day has a widespread number of participating clubs from the West Norfolk area.

There will be an Individual Trophy winner and a Champion Club team pairs Trophy.

The prize table is supported by Woodfordes Brewery and Srixon Golf, with the event costs being assisted by Swaffham GC.

Local clubs represented include Ryston Park, Middleton Hall, Swaffham, Feltwell, Hunstanton, RAF Marham and Heacham Manor.