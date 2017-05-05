Swaffham kickboxer Tajus wins fight of the day award

Swaffham Kickboxing Academy (SKA) and Warlords gym held their first light contact show, “Beatdown series 1”.

Competitors from five different clubs from as young as five years old took part.

Fighters and cornermen at Suffolk combat series.

There were 16 bouts in total, all cheered on by more than 100 spectators who had travelled from their clubs.

The show was started with a demo fight between Alfie Maclean and Kearon Moat, both from SKA. Other students from the club that took part were: Matthew Bond, Stephen Palmer, Andrejus Valosenkovas, Jajus Cirvanskas, Oliver Silk, Jamie Cameron and Chelsea Palmer.

The show was sponsored by local businesses including tattoos4skin, Pitt Landscapes, The Greyhound Inn, J M Tiles, Puff & Stuff, Eastern Gas and Swaffham Conservative Club.

Then the club and 20 supporters travelled to Grays, Essex, for a full contact show. Originally there were two students from SKA matched to fight in this event. But due to injury John Parr had to be pulled out at the last minute.

So Matthew Bond represented the club alone. Matthew trained hard for this, his first full contact bout, and although he battled well against his much more experienced opponent, he lost by unanimous decision.

Thank you to Anglian Electrical, Plumbing and Heating and tattoos4skin for sponsoring the fight T-shirts.

The club visited Stanton near Bury St Edmunds for the Suffolk combat series, a light contact show, held by CKA. It was a long day with 36 bouts, with some very close fights.

Six students from SKA participated on this show. Only one win but lots of experience was gained. The effort of one fighter was rewarded, with Tajus Cirvanskas and his opponent receiving fight of the day. Other SKA students that competed were: Matthew Bond, Daniel Rentin-Cooper, Oliver Silk, Alfie MacLean, and Andreas Valosenkovas.

A thank-you to those that helped with corners, and supporters at all the events.

The club has a busy future, with a grading in May, shows in June, July, August, September and plans for Beatdown series two are in progress.

For more info contact Trevor Davies on Facebook or 07585707196.