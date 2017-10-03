Swaffham ladies host autumn meeting

The ladies section of Swaffham Golf Club held their annual autumn meeting at the club.

Winning the meeting with a total of 212 points was the white team.

The event was well attended and a full list of winners can be found in the results panel on page 46 of today’s paper.

Pictured on the right is the winning team.

Pictured, from left, are: Lu Claridge (ladies captain) Sheila Scragg, Milly Ikin, Carole Hicks, Jacqui Allender, Nora Clarke, Val Oakes, Pam Dibley, Val Griffiths, Cathy Shand, Jan Trollope.

Front: Di Smith, Linda Holland (ladies president), Liz Adams, Abigail O’Riordan, Clare Sutton.