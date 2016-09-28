Swaffham player eight shots off East Anglian Open lead

Norfolk golf professional Chase Davis enjoyed a fine finish to the PGA in England (East) Order of Merit series when he bagged second spot in the East Anglian Open.

There was a strong Norfolk presence on the final leaderboard, with the Swaffham representation eight points off the lead.

The East Anglian Open at The Rayleigh Club (PGA in England East, Order of Merit – The Rayleigh Club), other score: 143: N Cains (Swaffham) 68, 75.

Davis was runner-up in an Order of Merit event for the second time in 2016. He was a shot ahead of fellow county men Ian Ellis (Great Yarmouth & Caister) and Alex Beckett (Peter Field Golf Shop), who tied for third with Lloyd Kennedy (Woolston Manor) and James Taverner (Hendon).