Swaffham success in county foursomes

Swaffham golfers Abigail O’Riordan and Sian Fenn-Green enjoyed success at the county foursomes.

Held at Swaffham Golf Club, the pair picked up 71 points from the 36 holes.

It was an early start and the weather did not look promising.

With just a few ladies braving the cooler temperatures, many lined up to tee off in wet weather gear and winter warmers.

Golfers play alternate shots in foursomes, so both need to be in good form if they are to record a competitive score.

After the first round, more than 60 competitors were glad to come into the warm for sandwiches and tea.

No one, including the eventaul winners, were happy with their scores.

The sun came out for the start of the second round and it was all smiles and laughter.

Despite a quick shower, most teams were dry when they arrived back at the clubhouse and many stayed to enjoy tea and cake before congratulating the winners.

Visit: norfolkladiesgolf.co.uk for more photos.

Pictured right, from left, are Sian Fenn-Green and Abigail O’Riordan with Norfolk County Ladies Golf Association president Jo Ashmore.

Picture: SUBMITTED