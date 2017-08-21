Swaffham Town appoint new chairman

Swaffham Town Football Club have confirmed that Ian Sherwood will succeed Andy Farr as chairman at Shoemakers Lane.

Sherwood is a familiar face around Swaffham, having served on the Town Council for more than 13 years, including two spells as Mayor, and is currently one of the town’s representatives on Breckland District Council.

The club committee approached Sherwood about taking over the role.

Before taking over in the position, Sherwood spoke to a number of people involved with the club to seek their views prior to making the decision to take on the role.

After accepting the hot seat, Sherwood told the Lynn News he is looking forward to being part of a “hardworking and committed team” on and off the pitch.

Sherwood said:“I was pleasantly surprised to be approached but as a local to Swaffham and a supporter of the club for many years it is an honour.

“I am delighted to become a part of what is clearly a hardworking and committed team and can’t wait to spend the first few days and weeks meeting everyone involved at the club.

“This isn’t only those involved with the first team but also with our reserves, under-18s and youth set-up, who all do a great job.

“As a supporter of the club, I appreciate the hard work put in by so many people involved at all levels with Swaffham Town Football Club.

“It is clear that we have excellent people in the key positions at the club, both on and off the pitch, which make a real difference and I am grateful to everyone for their efforts.

“All of us who enjoy football at non-league level will know it can be a rollercoaster of good and bad times.

“I’m sure there will be some challenges both on and off the pitch as we go forward, but I can’t wait to get to work with the committee, our team of volunteers and supporters as together we take the club forward.”

Sherwood has asked supporters who have anything they would like to raise with him to tweet him @CllrIanSherwood or email cllr.ian.sherwood@btinternet.com

l Swaffham Reserves, still finding their feet in the Hadley and Ottaway Anglian Combination Division Three, lost 2-1 at Hempnall at the weekend.

The under-18s resume their league campaign at home to Easton and Otley College on Thursday evening.