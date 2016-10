It was another weekend of success for West Norfolk Swimming Club at the Iceni Gala, hosted by Dereham Otters.

Abigail Nicholson, Ellie-Mei Shepperson, Katelin Taylor and Leah Wightman all had excellent swims over the two-day meet.

Oliver Harris produced a whole series of superb swims, winning many medals and recording personal bests to scoop the Top Boy Trophy.

l Pictured is Oliver Harris receiving his Top Boy trophy from Norfolk ASA official Keith Rumsey.